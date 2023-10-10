OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are releasing a sketch of a man wanted in a sexual abuse investigation. According to the victim, the incident occurred on September 22, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., in the vicinity of Randall Drive and Veterans Parkway. The victim reported being accosted by an unknown male during their walk in that area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and a short beard. If anyone recognizes the individual in the sketch or possesses any details concerning this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Additionally, tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App, with the option to remain anonymous.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is also participating in the effort to collect information. Tips can be forwarded to them at (334) 215-STOP (7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or through their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.