Victims identified in plane crash in Sumter County

The victims in the plane crash from Wednesday have been identified, with funeral service arrangements in progress.

The two victims have been identified as Michael Paul Cochran, 63, of Americus; and Edd Larry Anthony, 69, of Americus.

Both men, pilots, passed in a plane accident that occurred Wednesday, July 24.

Cochran’s funeral arrangements are in the care of Aldridge Funeral Services, and Anthony’s are in the care of Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel.

Cochran was formerly the Director of Avionics at South Georgia Technical College before retirement, after which he began working for Thursh Aircraft, overseeing aircraft assembly and teaching aviation maintenance.

Cochran leaves behind “his wife, Nancy Ellis Cochran of Americus; two daughters and son-in-laws, Kelly and Britt Bazemore of Albany, Katie French of Atlanta, and a special sister-in-law Kimberly Williams (Ken) of Atlanta; a sister Debra Cochran Short (Rufus) of Americus; a brother Mark Cochran (Lynn) of Covington, GA; two sisters-in-laws, Debra Garrett of Valdosta and Emily Iaconis (Chris) of Locust Grove, GA; one brother-in-law, Mike Ellis (Debbie) of Smyrna, GA; seven grandchildren, Nate French, Ella French, Clara French, Mary Ellis Bazemore, Carlisle Bazemore, Carolina Williams and Ellis Williams; two aunts, Mary Davis (Eugene) and Diane McClung (Johnnie); and four uncles, David Norton (Joyce), Jimmy Norton (Carol), JB Norton, and Ralph Norton (Sheryl). Several nieces and nephews as well as his beloved family in Bryson City, NC. And two special friends, Jason Wisham and William Bays also survive,” according to an Aldridge Funeral Services obituary.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church to honor Cochran’s memory.

Service information for Anthony are still pending.