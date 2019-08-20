Victims in a car accident want to thank individuals who helped rescue them

Columbus Police, Fire and E-M-S were all on the scene investigating a car accident on 13th Avenue and Warren Williams Road last week.

“I was on my way to work she was giving me a ride and after that the brakes just went out,” Kira Waller said.

In the car was Kira Waller, Shaquita Lewis and her two children, her eight-month old son Rashaad and her one-year-old daughter Kerymi.

Lewis says she was driving around a curve on 13th avenue when she lost control of her car. She ended up flipping multiple times. She hit the end of this fountain here. She also hit a few limbs before landing on the opposite side of the road upside down.

“My babies were upside down and everyone knows that after you’ve been upside down things can get real serious,” Lewis said.

“I remember being upside down and hearing someone scream that they needed a knife. I couldn’t get myself out of the seatbelt. Everything was real blurry ,you know a lot of glass in our face, in my face,” Waller said.

Waller says she had road rash and is facing possible amputation. Lewis says she burst several blood vessels in her eye and was knocked unconscious. She says when she woke up, she was happy to see that her children were okay.

“A black lady with a purple or burgundy shirt was holding my daughter. She had a ponytail and my daughter was waving at me and she goes *blow kisses,*” Lewis said.

Lewis and Waller both say they are alive today thanks to the grace of God and they want to tell the individuals who helped thank you.

“From my understanding my car was leaking gas and it was smoking and nobody was afraid. I feel like God probably took the fear out of their hearts,” Lewis said.

Lewis says she wants to meet the people who helped her out of the car. If anyone knows the individuals who helped that day please reach out to us or C-P-D.