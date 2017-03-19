Victims of Troup County lynching remembered

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange community is raising awareness about a controversial past.

Today, they recognized victims of lynching in Troup County.

City leaders, Police Officers, and families of lynching victims came together at Warren Temple United Methodist Church Saturday to remember the dark past of lynching in Troup County.

LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton began the emotional service with a heartfelt apology.

He said, “As the LaGrange Police Chief I sincerely regret the role that our police department played in Austin’s lynching, both through are action and inaction. For that I am profoundly sorry, it should have never happened.”

Austin Calloway, Henry Gilbert, and Gus Davidson were just a few of the victims named during the program.

Calloway was arrested because he was believed to have assaulted a white woman back in 1940.

Before his trial date, a group of six white men took Calloway out of jail, and lynched him.

A historic marker was unveiled and dedicated to the lynching victims in Troup County.

Sunday morning at 7 a.m. there will be a “Calling of Names Sunrise” service at Southview Cemetery in LaGrange.

Mayor Thornton says it’s to remember other victims of lynching in Troup County.