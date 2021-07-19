VIDEO: Colorado teen drives car into pool

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS News) – No one was hurt in Lakewood, Colorado last week after a car drove off the road, through a fence, and into a private swimming pool.

West Metro Fire Rescue sent a diver attached to a tow line down into the pool after the car fell in. A spokesperson for the agency said they were under the understanding that the person driving the vehicle had a learner’s permit.

The teenager was cited for careless driving. Both the teen and the adult in the car got out okay after it splashed in.

A crew from Ace Towing was able to get the car out of the pool.

