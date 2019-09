Mike Barksdale and Dontrell had been friends for 11 years before Williams was gunned down early Monday morning in a convenience store robbery.

Williams lived with Barksdale in a north Columbus home.

He said the killing at the Circle K at the intersection of Forrest and Floyd Roads was senseless.

“Dontrell was completely compliant,” Barksdale said. “It would be a different story if he stood there and was trying to argue or fight back with the man.”