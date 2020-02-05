VIDEO: Horse chased down roads in South Carolina

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A horse was captured after a chase through the streets of Cherokee County, Tuesday evening.

Dash camera video shows the horse being chased down Union Highway shortly before 6 p.m.

According to Steve Cook, the horse was apparently spooked by target practice nearby and ran off.

Cook said Cherokee County deputies and an EMT were chasing the horse when he jumped in to help.

Video shows the horse running down the road with a child’s toy tied to her.

Cook said the horse was captured and was fine.

Watch the full video from Steve Cook below: