The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Michael to a category 4 storm with sustained wind speeds of 145 miles per hour. Land fall of the storm is expected near Panama City, Florida this afternoon. Forecasters expect a storm surge of over 10 feet in some areas east of the predicted landfall.

Check back for more live updates as Michael approaches the Gulf Coast.