VIDEO: Ida brings heavy flooding to New Jersey



RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBS News) – The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought heavy winds, drenching rains and at least one tornado Wednesday as the storm battered Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Video from Rutherford and East Rutherford, New Jersey, about 12 miles (19 km) west of Manhattan, shows water covering streets and train tracks, and flooding the inside of businesses and a train station. Some some drivers abandoning their cars on a flooded highway.

The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain in New York’s Central Park in one hour, far surpassing the 1.94 inches that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri on the night of Aug. 22, which was believed at the time to be the most ever recorded in the park.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in all of New Jersey’s 21 counties, urging people to stay off the flooded roads.