LAS PALMAS, Spain (CBS News) – Lava pouring from the Canary Islands’ first volcanic eruption in 50 years has forced authorities to evacuate another part of El Paso on the island of La Palma, the town’s mayor said on Tuesday.

People from the neighborhood of Tacande Alto were evacuated late Monday and early Tuesday after a new stream of lava started flowing from another crack on the slope of the Cumbre Viejo volcano, Sergio Rodriguez told TV station TVE on Tuesday.