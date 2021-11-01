VIDEO: Man arrested after attack on New York deli with molotov mocktails

NEW YORK (CBS News) – Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro announced Monday that Fire Marshals have arrested Joel Mangal, 38, for the alleged use of improvised incendiary devices, commonly known as “Molotov Cocktails,” that resulted in damage and destruction of a Brooklyn deli located at 496 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn on October 30th, 2021.

Firefighters were called at 7:53 a.m. for reports of a store fire and arrived in three minutes. The rapid response allowed Firefighters to quickly bring the incident under control and provide medical treatment for one civilian with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life here. The investigative work from the Explosives and Arson Task Force comprised of our Fire Marshals, the NYPD, and ATF, led to the timely arrest of this suspect who threatened the safety of our communities by using such a cruel and destructive device,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “FDNY will continue to work alongside local, state and federal partners to bring to justice those who use fire as a weapon against New Yorkers.”

Mangal is charged with Arson, Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Criminal Mischief. The case will be prosecuted by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

