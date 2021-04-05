 

VIDEO: Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

by: Lauren Cook,

Police are looking for this man in connection with an assault on a 73-year-old man in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan on April 3, 2021, according to the NYPD (Credit: NYPD)

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A man was caught on video slamming a 73-year-old man to the ground on a Manhattan sidewalk on Saturday, police said.

The assault happened around 8:50 a.m. on West 47th Street, near 10th Avenue, in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City, according to the NYPD.

Surveillance video showed the victim walking next to a railing when the suspect ran at him, punched him in the chest and knocked him to the ground.

The suspect then ran off, heading east on West 47th Street toward Ninth Avenue, police said. 

The victim was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries in stable condition, police said.

Authorities described the suspect as about 28 to 30 years old; 5’10” tall; and 150-160 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

