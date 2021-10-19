VIDEO: River of hot lava flowing from volcano on La Palma

LA PALMA, Spain (CBS News) – A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma was still shooting out molten rock and lava early Tuesday, a month after it erupted.

The volcano on one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa has so far destroyed more than 1,800 buildings, mostly homes, though prompt evacuations have helped avoid casualties on the island of some 85,000 people.

Scientists monitoring the eruption have seen no indication that it is abating, as rivers of lava continue flowing slowly toward the sea.

The volcano has produced a constant rumble and roar, with dozens of minor earthquakes most days, and has covered a wide area with volcanic ash.

Some 7,000 people have had to leave their homes.