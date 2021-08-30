VIDEO: Security camera footage from Delacroix fire station captures storm waters blow in

DELACROIX, La. (CBS News) – Before and after security camera footage from Fire Station #12 in Delacroix caught the rising waters from Hurricane Ida.

A rapidly weakening but still powerful Tropical Storm Ida was over southwestern Mississippi Monday morning after trudging north through Louisiana. Ida crashed into land as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane Sunday. It was pummeling parts of the two states with heavy rain, a dangerous storm surge, damaging winds and flash flooding, the National Hurricane Center said.

More than a million homes and businesses were hit with power outages in Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.US. The entire city of New Orleans was in the dark.