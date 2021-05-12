 

Video shows fighter’s incredible knockout kick in first-ever MMA fight

by: Courtney Mims, Nexstar Media Wire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – An MMA event in Panama City, Florida got some national attention thanks to a fight-stopping roundhouse kick.

Four seconds into the second round of the Deante Brown and Nathan Altland fight at the 18th Beatdown at the Beach, Brown performed a perfect 360-degree knockout kick.

It was so good that ESPN’s SportsCenter featured it as their No. 1 play in top plays of the week.

That was Brown’s first-ever MMA fight.

Impact Promotions, who put on the fight, said that this was the first of many fights for the young athlete, who just turned 21 last week.

Impact Promotions is hosting the next Beatdown at the Beach with local fighters on July 24.

