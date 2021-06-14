Video shows gator stumble into chair, walk up to door of Florida home

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — A doorbell camera caught a scaly nighttime visitor walking up to a southwest Florida home Saturday morning.

Steve Farkas said at around 4:30 a.m., an alligator came up to his front door and lingered for a while. The gator then left and went off to the side yard but soon returned, once again getting right up to Farkas’ front door.

Later that morning, Farkas and his partner checked the camera while they were in Orlando, spotting the gator at their Parrish home.

“Hey now there’s a gator at the front door at 4:30; that wasn’t expected,” he said.

Farkas said this was not the first time this has happened, as a baby alligator had previously wandered on their property a year ago.

“It’s just odd that pretty much a year, later we have a full-grown one sitting at the front door,” he said.

After spotting the much larger gator, Farkas said he notified neighbors online of the interloper since it could become dangerous.

“Everyone has a habit of opening up their front door garage and letting their dogs out, so now we actually posted to our community Facebook page just to let folks know,” he said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators typically get more active during the spring and summer months as the heat speeds up their metabolism and forces them to look for food.