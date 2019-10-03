Video shows Troup County firefighter pointing a gun at a Lagrange man

LaGrange, Ga, (WRBL) – A Troup County firefighter is without a job after he allegedly pointed a gun at a LaGrange man.

The video was posted on Facebook after the altercation happened on Friday.

Linda Bradley says she got a call from her neighbors that the Landlord had broken into her home and was throwing her stuff out on the lawn.

According to the Sept. 14 incident report, LaGrange Police officers arrived at Bradley’s house in the 1000 block of Juniper Street around 10 a.m.

Justin Caswell’s mugshot courtesy of the Troup County Jail.

Justin Caswell, the landlord of the property, had been trying to kick them out of the home for several weeks. The report stated Caswell had was told by the Court not to enter the home without law enforcement present.

When the officer arrived, the officer was told Caswell had entered the home and started throwing the residents’ personal items out of the home through the front door. One of the residents reportedly asked Caswell to leave and then allegedly pulled out a knife.

Caswell walked down the steps in front of the house to his truck, where he allegedly grabbed a 9mm handgun. According to the report, Caswell walked back up the steps, loaded a round into the chamber and pointed the gun at the head of the man who had taken out a knife inside the home.

Caswell says it was self-defense according to police reports. Police arrested Caswell and took him to the Troup County Jail.

According to Rachel Camp, who works in the Troup County government, he was employed from March 22, 2006, to September 20, 2019. Caswell is no longer an employee of the Troup County Fire Department.