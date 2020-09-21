VIDEO: Thousands of starfish wash up on Navarre Beach after Hurricane Sally

News

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) –– “It’s the first time I’ve seen this in my time teaching marine biology for 23 years in the area.” A teacher in a video on the Navarre Beach Marine Science Station Facebook page is speaking about the thousands of starfish that washed up on the beach after Hurricane Sally. She says it does happen though because of the currents and the wave action, “a lot of the animals living in the inner tidal zone are washing up.” Other animals like clams and worms are scattered amongst the stars.

Another post by the Science Station says “these are royal starfish. The species of starfish Astropecten articulatus, commonly known as the Royal Starfish is characterized by its bold colors. It has a purple granulated disk, which is the central region of the sea star, and the purple color continues to extend to its five flat rays, which are its arms.”

There is also a smell on the beach because stinging jellyfish have also washed up.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 74° 56°

Tuesday

76° / 60°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 76° 60°

Wednesday

79° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 79° 63°

Thursday

75° / 67°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 75° 67°

Friday

82° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 82° 69°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 70°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 82° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

62°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories