VIDEO: Tornado Forming in Baltimore County



BALTIMORE (WJZ/ CBS News) — Multiple tornados touched down in Anne Arundel County and one was observed near southeast Baltimore County as the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered the state.

A tornado was confirmed about 2:30 p.m. near Parole in northeastern Anne Arundel County. The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management reported buildings were damaged and trees and wires were down in the Riva, Woodland Beach and Annapolis area.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman spoke with WJZ about 3:36 p.m. and said one tornado touched in Parole, not far from Annapolis, and another hit near Edgewater.

“The wind and the power outages have been bad all along the Chesapeake coast so on the eastern side of our county,” he said. “We have power outages, we have trees down and we have some roads closed. And our emergency operations center is activated.”

He said no injuries were reported yet. Pittman advised residents to stay home and said there were concerns about flooding in the county.

Mitchelle Stephenson, a public information officer with the City of Annapolis, told WJZ there was “significant damage” in Maryland’s capital, including multiple damaged buildings, and active gas leak and road closures on West Street between Gibralter Avenue and Chinquapin Round Road, Aris T. Allen Boulevard, and Forest Drive.

In Baltimore County, a tornado was reportedly observed in the area of Fort Howard in Edgemere about 2:51 p.m.

A new tornado warning was issued about 3:49 p.m. for parts of Harford and Cecil counties until 4:15 p.m. The storm was located near Havre de Grace and moving north at 30 mph.

Residents are advised to go to an interior room on the lowest level of their house, get away from windows, go to the center of the room and get under a sturdy piece of furniture.

Gov. Larry Hogan urged Marylanders to “take shelter immediately” if their area is under a tornado warning.