VIDEO: Tropical Storm Nora leaves trail of destruction in Puerto Vallarta

(CBS News) – Drone footage showed the trail of destruction left behind Tropical Storm Nora in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on August 29, 2021, after torrential rains and heavy winds caused a building to partially collapse of a resort.

Nora, which has now weakened to a tropical storm, killed one boy over the weekend in Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination in western Mexico.

A river burst, destroying a bridge, flooding roads, and bringing a building to collapse, a Reuters witness said.

VIDEO COURTESY: MIGUEL AGUIRRE

Nora was about 105 miles north-west of Mazatlan on Sunday evening and moving north-northwest at 12 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. It was blowing at 60 mph with higher gusts.

Earlier, Nora was a Category 1 hurricane, the lowest rating on a five-step scale.

The dead body of a minor was recovered from a partially collapsed hotel, Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter. It was not immediately clear whether the second person that had also been missing, a woman, has been located.

Elsewhere, local media showed pictures of flooding, felled trees, damaged roads and power lines across several states.

The Miami-based NHC expected Nora to continue moving north-northwest on Sunday in its latest advisory and then move slower northwest through Tuesday.

“Gradual weakening is forecast during a couple of days as the center moves roughly parallel to the coast of Mexico,” the NHC said. “However, rapid weakening will likely occur if the center moves inland sooner than forecast.”

Nora will likely produce additional heavy rainfall along the west coast of Mexico from the states of Jalisco to Sonora through the late week, the NHC said. It could also produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as storm surge and large waves.

Last week, Hurricane Grace killed eight people after it hit Veracruz.