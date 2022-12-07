ATLANTA (WRBL) — Using information from News Nation’s Decision Desk WRBL was one of the first media outlets to call the Georgia U.S. Senate Race Tuesday night.

WRBL broke into scheduled programming after 10 p.m. and went live from the campaign watch party of Sen. Raphael Warnock to say that Warnock had defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

At the time, News Nation called the runoff for Warnock results were showing Walker with a roughly 2,000-vote advantage with more than 3 million votes counted. The Decision Desk HQ call came as a large number of votes in Fulton County and Dekalb County remained unreported.

The final unofficial results show that Warnock won with 51.3 percent of the vote to 48.7 percent for Walker.

With more than 3.5 million votes cast, Warnock won by more than 95,000 votes.