Virginia school board changes school’s name from Robert E. Lee to John Lewis

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 15: U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) (R) is presented with the 2010 Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama during an East Room event at the White House February 15, 2011 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal, the highest honor awarded to civilians, to twelve pioneers in sports, labor, politics and arts. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s largest school system is removing the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from one of its high schools in favor of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

The Fairfax County School Board approved the change during a meeting Thursday.

A news release posted on the school district’s website says the new name will be effective for the 2020-21 school year.

Other names under consideration included Barack Obama, Cesar Chavez, Mildred Loving, Central Springfield and Legacy.

The change comes nearly three years after the school system removed the name of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart from another high school.

Lewis, a civil rights icon, died last week.