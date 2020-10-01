Virtual Candlelight vigil planned for victims of domestic violence

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Georgia ranked 10th in the nation in 2019 for the rate at which women are killed by men.

The 2020 observance to honor the victims will look differently due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Domestic Violence Roundtable, Inc. (“DVR”) will be hosting its annual Candlelight Vigil to recognize victims of domestic violence. This year, it will be observed using Zoom on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose of the Vigil is to remember those members of our community that have been lost to domestic violence as well as to celebrate those who have survived. The Vigil is an opportunity to unite our community to end domestic violence. It will feature an inspirational domestic violence survivor story and a tribute the lives lost to domestic violence.

The Domestic Violence Roundtable, Inc. (“DVR”) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization which provides leadership to the Columbus community to better respond to the risk and prevention of domestic violence.

The public is invited to attend the vigil on Zoom by accessing the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArfu2orTkvEtMvjZARcfmDn-Fz9y14gU4R

Meeting ID 846 9403 2587

Children are welcome to attend. This event is free and open to the public.