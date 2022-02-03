Virtual health care hiring event in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several South Carolina agencies are hiring a number of health care positions via an online career fair.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. applicants can register to meet with groups from SCDHEC, the state department of corrections, and more.

12 agencies will be on hand to talk with anyone applying. They are currently looking for professionals like registered nurses, chemists, and nursing assistants.

“Our agencies are looking for individuals who are enthusiastic about the work that they do and are looking for work-life balance with a career with the state,” Karen Wingo with South Carolina said.

To apply, click this link: https://bddy.me/33ykOtl

If you miss the hiring event, the state says that hundreds of job postings can be found on its website. To access that page, click here.