 

Virtual job fair seeks to fill several positions at multiple companies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Looking for work?

There’s good news to report. Several companies in the Columbus area are looking for workers.

Spherion Staffing is holding a virtual job fair on Wednesday, January 27.  About 17 companies have signed on, recruiting employees in the areas of light industrial production and manufacturing, as well as administrative and professional.

A Spherion representative says many jobs have been lost due to the pandemic.

 To those looking for a steady income, he says “let’s get to work,” — that’s the company’s new mantra.

“The first thing you can expect is the opportunity to meet our professional recruiters and to get insight onto the local communities that are hiring, positions that are available as well as information on how to present your resume and to do any resume overhauls during this time period,” said Lee Holloway, Regional Area Manager for Spherion.

The virtual job fair is from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.  Job seekers can go to www.spherion.com for everything they need to attend.  Curbside service at the company’s West Hamilton Park Road office is also available.

Holloway says some companies need as few as two employees, others as many as 40.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

60° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 56°

Wednesday

60° / 35°
AM Rain
AM Rain 77% 60° 35°

Thursday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Friday

58° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 58° 36°

Saturday

61° / 51°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 61° 51°

Sunday

68° / 43°
Rain
Rain 65% 68° 43°

Monday

51° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 51° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

11 PM
Cloudy
16%
60°

60°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
60°

60°

1 AM
Showers
37%
60°

60°

2 AM
Rain
76%
60°

59°

3 AM
Showers
58%
59°

58°

4 AM
Showers
42%
58°

58°

5 AM
Light Rain
81%
58°

58°

6 AM
Rain
80%
58°

57°

7 AM
Rain
77%
57°

57°

8 AM
Rain
74%
57°

56°

9 AM
Light Rain
66%
56°

56°

10 AM
Showers
53%
56°

56°

11 AM
Showers
56%
56°

56°

12 PM
Few Showers
33%
56°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
58°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
18%
60°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

59°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
59°

58°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
59°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
57°

54°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
54°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
51°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories