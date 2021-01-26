Virtual job fair seeks to fill several positions at multiple companies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Looking for work?

There’s good news to report. Several companies in the Columbus area are looking for workers.

Spherion Staffing is holding a virtual job fair on Wednesday, January 27. About 17 companies have signed on, recruiting employees in the areas of light industrial production and manufacturing, as well as administrative and professional.

A Spherion representative says many jobs have been lost due to the pandemic.

To those looking for a steady income, he says “let’s get to work,” — that’s the company’s new mantra.

“The first thing you can expect is the opportunity to meet our professional recruiters and to get insight onto the local communities that are hiring, positions that are available as well as information on how to present your resume and to do any resume overhauls during this time period,” said Lee Holloway, Regional Area Manager for Spherion.

The virtual job fair is from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Job seekers can go to www.spherion.com for everything they need to attend. Curbside service at the company’s West Hamilton Park Road office is also available.

Holloway says some companies need as few as two employees, others as many as 40.