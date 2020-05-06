Virtual workshop for young entrepreneurs set for May 29

A Gallup poll finds 8 out of 10 kids want to be their own boss, and 4 out of 10 want to start their own business.

The Columbus (GA) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. wants to help youth in the Columbus-Phenix City area take the first step in owning their own business and gain the necessary tools to be successful.

The sorority, which touts its 107 year history of public service, is sponsoring a virtual workshop on May 29, 2020. The original workshop was rescheduled and became virtual due to Coronavirus concerns.

The “Youth Minding Their Own Business: Virtual Youth Entrepreneur Workshop,” will show kids how to choose a business that fits their interests, maintain customer contacts, how to network and use social media to promote their business.

The virtual workshop will be facilitated by Sherricka Day, owner of Minor in Business (MIB). Day works primarily with young entrepreneurs.

“Youth and imagination know no boundaries. When youth are given the right tools and have the right people in their corner, they will naturally make something happen. It is up to us as adults to be there to cheer them on and support them,” said Sherricka Day of Minor in Business.

The virtual workshop is on Zoom, Friday, May 29, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Participants should dial in using the meeting ID number 773 508 9300 and use password 6PRB60.

To register, click here.

The virtual workshop is sponsored by the Economic Development Committee of the Columbus GA Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

For more information, please contact Sarah Beecham at (706) 565-5656.