Vision problems may be the reason your child can’t read the board

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – With school starting, a teacher might realize your child has a hard time reading the board in a classroom or focusing on words in a text book. These can be signs of vision problems. However, there are some warning signs that can occur before they are old enough for school.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital ER Director Dr. Ryan Redman says the most common vision problems in children can include:

Trouble seeing far away (nearsightedness) or close-up (farsightedness) in school age children.

Lazy eye, amblyopia, can develop in pre-school. It is a development disorder caused by one eye not being able to see as well as the other. This causes the brain to interpret an image through the stronger eye and can cause the weaker eye to not develop properly.

Babies can have misaligned eyes. If after four months there is inward crossing or outward drifting on a regular basis, it can be a concern.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), there are a variety of warning signs of a vision problem, including:

Misaligned eyes

Pupils with a white or grayish white color

Fluttering of the eyes that go from side to side or up and down

Itchy eyes, discomfort or pain

Continuous redness

Pus or crust

Watery eyes

Drooping eyelids

Light sensitivity

Taking your child to a doctor regularly is important. A pediatrician can provide eye exams to help identify problems. Your child’s doctor will perform an eye exam during well-visits. However, Redman says it is important to bring up concerns during all appointments.

Babies should have an eye exam to determine infections, defects, cataracts or glaucoma before leaving the hospital, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology and AAP. When a child is 5-years-old or older, an eye exam should be done every year. An appointment with a pediatric ophthalmologist is suggested if a vision problem is discovered.