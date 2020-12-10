 

Volunteer fire fighters will be eligible for the first round of COVID-19 vaccines

News

We’re learning more about how Alabama will distribute the Covid-19 vaccine. Essential workers will be first in line, that includes volunteer fire fighters.

Alabama’s Covid-19 release will put essential workers first. That means volunteer firefighters will have access to the first doses in the state. Ladonia Fire Department Sergeant Victoria Parker has some concerns.

“I’m not excited about it, typically vaccines take about 10-15 years of testing before it’s approved and with this one being pushed out so quickly, I’m concerned about the possible side effects not only initially but also in the long term,” Sergeant Parker said.

Dr. Scott Harris is Alabama’s state health officer .He says the state will not force workers to get the vaccine.

“The state of Alabama will not require anyone to be vaccinated. You know ultimately when people have the decision about taking a shot, taking a medicine, or having a procedure. People must give consent to do that. So, the state is not going to mandate that. I think it’s possible that there may be some employers that may decide to do that perhaps in the health care industry for example or maybe others,” Dr. Harris said.

Dr. Harris says the vaccine should be 95-percent effective. He also says it will take a while before it’s available to everyone across the country. Until then, he advises people to wear their masks and stay six feet apart.

The COVID-19 Vaccine will be available the week of Dec.14 but it will not be avaible for children and women who are pregnant.

