Volunteers are getting an official count of the local homeless community

Around 60 Volunteers are out in the community tonight conducting the annual point-in-time count of the homeless population here in Muscogee and Russell Counties.

Volunteers are going to various homeless shelters in the area. Patricia Frey with Home for Good says this count is conducted to assess the needs of the homeless community.

Frey says by doing so, the city can determine if they have enough resources to fulfill the needs, or how services should be realigned.

“Do we need more resources for children, do we need more resources for men?Do we need more resources for women,” Frey said.

“It really gives us a great opportunity to do a gap analysis on the needs and the resources available. We also look at the resources available to look at the same night we look at how many beds and how many resources are available, what populations they serve, so we can do a proper gap analysis.”

Frey says last year they counted around 200 homeless people in our community.