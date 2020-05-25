Volunteers place Memorial Day flags at East Porterdale Cemetery

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Volunteers came together at East Porterdale Cemetery to honor our fallen heroes by placing flags on their final resting place.

Before placing the flags, volunteers listened to “TAPS” and joined together in prayer to remember the fallen heroes.

Families walked through the cemetery with maps looking for the veterans and planting a flag near the headstone. The organizer says this year’s celebration of Memorial Day is different because Veteran Affairs decided not to place the flags due to COVID-19.

“We can either complain about it and not do anything or we can come out here and do something so I got with someone from the city who was kind enough to provide me with a list of veterans here in this cemetery and this small cemetery, there are about 357 veterans so we decided to honor them,” says Timothy Frost, Organizer.

Frost says the volunteers used their own money to buy the flags.