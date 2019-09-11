Volunteers recognized at Piedmont Columbus Regional Auxiliary luncheon

Piedmont Columbus Regional Auxiliary hosted their 2019 Annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday. The luncheon recognizes and celebrates the dedicated volunteers of Piedmont Columbus Regional for their service.

During 2018-2019, volunteers served a total of 31,005 hours across both campuses and in clinical and non-clinical areas.

Piedmont Columbus Regional recognized the volunteers for what they contribute to every year. The volunteers gave their time and say they wanted to give back to patients, staff and visitors.

If you would like to volunteer you can reach out to them on the Piedmount Columbus Regional website.