LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Commission is taking proactive steps to streamline the voting process by reorganizing polling locations.

The new proposal is focused on changing polling places in Marvyn and Waverly, coupled with the addition of four new polling places to better serve Auburn voters. The primary goal is to alleviate long lines and enhance parking safety at these locations.

In Auburn, one of the most significant changes involves replacing Box 4 at the Clarion Inn with the Church of the Highlands. Other polling places in Auburn include Boykin Community Center (Box 1), Frank Brown Recreation Center (Box 2), and Farmville Volunteer Fire Department (Box 3). Additional locations include Dean Road Recreation Center (Box 5), Parkway Baptist Church (Box 6), Auburn Community Church (Box 7), and Wire Road Soccer Complex (Box 8).

The commission aims to ensure that no polling location exceeds 8,500 voters.

Ongoing efforts are in place to address wait times in Smiths Station by splitting the 15,000 voters between two locations – the school and another yet to be determined location.

Notably, for Auburn voters, the March 5 election coincides with Spring Break. Lee County Elections spokesperson James Majors suggests applying for an absentee ballot if voters anticipate being away during the election day. The absentee ballot application process opens in the second week of January and runs through the end of February.

Probate Judge Bill English assures voters the final plan for the March 2024 primary will be solidified by December 5, and voters will be promptly notified of changes.