AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Voting is underway in the City of Auburn‘s 2022 municipal election with Preliminary results will be posted on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Results are unofficial until canvassed by the City Council.

Mayor Ron Anders has secured his seat, he’s unopposed. As is Ward 3’s Beth Witten and Ward 8’s Tommy Dawson. Tyler Adams is the only remaining candidate in the Ward 4 race.

Ward 1 candidates include Arthur Dowdell and Connie Fitch-Taylor. Kelley Griswold is up against Paul West in Ward 2. Three candidates are vying for Ward 5. They are Sonny Moreman, Sarah Levine, and Leah Welburn. The two candidates in Ward 6 are Bob Parsons and Phillip Pollard. Max Coblentz and Greg Lane are running for Ward 7.

The Auburn City Council adopted new boundaries for the City’s eight voting wards on Jan. 25, 2022, based on population data from the 2020 U.S. Census. To look up your current voting ward and location by address, please visit Voting Services Map, or visit the Municipal Election Site.

Polls open up at 7 AM and close at 7 PM central time. WRBL will share the unofficial results as soon as they are tallied.