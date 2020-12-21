VP-elect Harris cancels Gwinnett event, will be in Columbus about noon campaigning for senate candidates

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is scheduled to appear in Columbus around noon today at a campaign rally for the two Georgia U.S. Senate candidates.

Details of Harris’ visit to the Peach State have been fluid because of the stimulus package that is being negotiated in Congress. Harris is still a sitting California senator.

She is scheduled to be in Columbus around noon.

The Columbus event will be a socially distanced car rally, but because of limited space, the location has not been released.

Harris will be stumping for Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Ossoff and Warnock are in tightly contested runoffs that will likely determine the control of the Senate. Ossoff is challenging Sen. David Perdue, while Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

“Due to votes in Washington, Vice President-elect Harris will not travel to Gwinnett County as originally planned,” a release from the Warnock campaign stated. But she kept the date in Columbus.

Harris comes to Columbus less than a week after Vice President Mike Pence appeared at the Columbus airport campaigning with Perdue and Loeffler.

President Trump was in Valdosta earlier this month and has promised to return to Georgia on Jan. 4, the day before the election. President-elect Joe Biden campaigned in Atlanta last week.

Early voting started last week and more than 12,000 people have voted early in-person in Muscogee County.