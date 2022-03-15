COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The W.C. Bradley Company has announced the final two phases of the its massive downtown Columbus riverfront complex between the 13th and 14th street bridges.

It will result in $180 million in additional investment and drive the entire project that currently includes the Hotel Indigo and Rapids apartments over the $250-million mark.

Apartments, retail and office space are part of the $180 million additional investment that will complement the existing Rapids apartment complex and the Hotel Indigo.

There will be 226 additional downtown apartments, giving the Bradley company control of more than 450 units in the complex.

A central piece of the deal is Riverfront Place, which will be the corporate home of Synovus, a major Columbus financial services company.

Synovus has committed to occupying a major chunk of the building.

Synovus President and CEO Kevin Blair says this will strengthen the company’s commitment to Columbus.

There will be a new Synovus downtown branch connected to the office building.

The site will be under constant construction for the next two years, says Pace Halter, president of the W.C. Bradley Co., Real Estate Division

“It’s going to be a continuous six-day-a-week operation. We are going down almost 45 feet before we ever start coming back up,” Halter said. “The office tower will be 14 stories from the lowest level. The apartments will come up five floors, plus another four floors of apartments on top of the parking structure.”

It is going to be a lot of investment.

“So, it is going to be a delicate dance of ongoing work for the next two years,” Halter said.

The new building will be completed in 2024.

“We have been committed to Columbus for sometime,” Blair said. “We saw the opportunity when W.C. Bradley approached us to have this new facility. We signed a 15-year lease in this new facility. We are going to occupy five floors, 120,000 square feet. We have always said this was our birthplace and we are going to maintain a level of commitment to this community for the foreseeable future,”

