Wake County, NC resident tests positive for coronavirus, governor says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A person from Wake County has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the governor’s office said.

The test, conducted by North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, is presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab.

“The person from Wake County traveled to the state of Washington and was exposed at a long-term care facility where there is an outbreak of the virus,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

The person is doing well and is in isolation at home, the governor said. They will be in isolation until they test negative.

The person returned from Washington on a plane. State health officials are beginning to investigate those who were on the flight for the virus.

The governor did not release further detail on the individual.

“I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared,” said Cooper. “Our task force and state agencies are working closely with local health departments, health care providers and others to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur.”

Cooper said the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to wash your hands often and avoid touching your face.

“The state of North Carolina is prepared,” Cooper said.

Earlier Tuesday, the Governor’s Task Force for coronavirus said the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health is now able to test for the virus.

The CDC will need to confirm any cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Cooper’s announcement comes as the death total in the U.S. comes to nine.

Two additional deaths in Washington state were announced earlier Tuesday.

There are 92,315 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus across the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 3,131 deaths have been recorded worldwide.

The first reported infected individuals showed symptoms as early as December 8. Those infections were discovered to be among stallholders from the Wuhan South China Seafood Market, JHU said.