COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — FINALLY! We’ve got a day of full sunshine thanks to the Thursday morning cold front, temperatures will remain below average with highs in the middle to a few upper 50s.

Enjoy today because clouds will be back in the forecast for Saturday. A small disturbance will move just south of the area, this will cause an increase of clouds but also a chance for a few showers. The best chance for steady rain appears to be south of the News 3 viewing area.

Temperatures will remain below average through the weekend and early next week, we’ll likely get a couple of days of sunshine before our next front arrives late Monday through Tuesday with a chance for showers.

A small warm up on Wednesday and Thursday but a big pattern change will likely drop our temperatures into the 40s and perhaps upper 30s by the end of next week and through Christmas.