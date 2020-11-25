 

Walmart Black Friday: PS5, more deals go live Wednesday

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Walmart announced last month a revamped Black Friday event in three phases. Phase one of Black Friday deals begins online on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

According to Walmart, deals in the first phase will be offered at Walmart.com on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

If you’re looking for a Playstation 5, Walmart says the deal starts at 9 p.m. ET on Nov. 25.

Some other deals available starting today:

  • Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $119 (was $179, $60 savings)
  • Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (special buy)
  • Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset for $299 
  • AirPods Pro at $169
  • onn. Medium Party Speaker for $50 (was $79, $29 savings)
  • Razor Electric Scooter for $69 (was $98, $29 savings) 
  • Samsung 65” Class 7000 4K Smart TV for $478 (was $528, $50 savings)
  • Vizio 70-inch Class 4K UHD SmartCast TV for $478 (special buy)
  • Select video games for $15-$30 (special buy) 
  • Xbox Series X Console for $499

All Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday. The company said it will limit the number of customers allowed in its stores and will promote physical distancing.

“We’ve been very thoughtful as we planned this year’s event. By spreading deals out across multiple days and making our hottest deals available online, we expect the Black Friday experience in our stores will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates,” said Walmart’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Scott McCall. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories