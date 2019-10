OPELIKA, AL. (WRBL)–Walmart is looking to hire 55 associates for its Opelika Distribution Center.

A hiring event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST at the Opelika Walmart distribution center, located at 2701 Andrews Road.

Walmart is looking for employees work as order fillers and truck drivers, among others. Pay will start at $17.40 an hour.