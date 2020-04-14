Walmart reserves daily pickup hour for those most at-risk for COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced that it will expand its pickup service for the customers most at-risk for the coronavirus.

Walmart’s pickup service will now be available begin at 7 a.m. at select locations (2,400 stores) to serve the most at-risk customers.

Each day the 7 – 8 a.m. hour will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conveniently and safely pickup their Walmart order curbside and contact-free.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as ‘At Risk Only’ and allows those who are eligible to opt in.

While this time has been reserved for these groups, all other pickup times are open for their use as well.