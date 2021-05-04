 

 

Walmart, Sam’s Club offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

by: Wesley Thoene/KCAU,

Courtesy Walmart

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KCAU) – Walk-ins are now eligible for COVID-19 immunizations at Walmart and Sam’s Club.

The vaccines, available to employees and customers, will be offered for walk-up and scheduled appointments as supplies allow, the company said in a release. It also stated that they will work to increase vaccine access and address hesitancy towards getting a vaccine.

Dr. Cheryl Pegus, the executive vice president of Health & Wellness for Walmart said that with expanded eligibility and vaccine supplies, it is even more important to reach underserved and vulnerable populations.

“Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19,” Pegus said.

Vaccines that are being offered at the two retailers’ pharmacies include the authorized J&J, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines. Immunizations are now available in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

For more information or to book an appointment to get a vaccine, you can visit Walmart’s COVID-19 vaccine website or Sam’s Club’s website.

