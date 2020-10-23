Walmart to expand store hours in November

News

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Walmart will be adjusting shopping hours in November to allow customers more time to shop. Beginning Nov. 14, store hours will be 7 a.m. – 11 p.m., unless otherwise mandated by government regulations.

The expanded hours will provide customers with greater options to shop for the food, medicine, and supplies, while allowing stores to spread customer traffic over more hours, according to representatives.

Walmart representatives say stores will continue hosting a special shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older and those most vulnerable. This starts one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and vision centers are also open during this time.

Representatives say as Walmart continues with reopening operations, the health and safety of associates, customers, and communities will guide their decisions. Stores will continue the health and safety measures currently in place, such as social distancing, health screenings, plastic barriers at the registers and masks.

Store hours are currently 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

