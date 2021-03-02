Walt Maddox wins fifth term as Tuscaloosa’s mayor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Walt Maddox has won a fifth term as mayor of Tuscaloosa, defeating University of Alabama professor Serena Fortenberry and former UA running back Martin Houston.

Maddox has served as mayor since 2005. He won the 2021 election by receiving more than 56% of the votes.

Al DuPont, former Tuscaloosa mayor from 1981-2005, is the only person to be in office longer than Maddox.

