 

 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Walt Maddox wins fifth term as Tuscaloosa’s mayor

News
Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Walt Maddox has won a fifth term as mayor of Tuscaloosa, defeating University of Alabama professor Serena Fortenberry and former UA running back Martin Houston.

Maddox has served as mayor since 2005. He won the 2021 election by receiving more than 56% of the votes.

Al DuPont, former Tuscaloosa mayor from 1981-2005, is the only person to be in office longer than Maddox.

Results from the rest of the Tuscaloosa municipal elections can be found here.

This story will be updated with new information after the CBS 42 News at 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

42° / 41°
Rain
Rain 0% 42° 41°

Wednesday

64° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 64° 40°

Thursday

71° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 71° 41°

Friday

63° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 63° 43°

Saturday

61° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 61° 33°

Sunday

63° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 63° 36°

Monday

67° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 67° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

12 AM
Light Rain
76%
43°

42°

1 AM
Showers
50%
42°

42°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
42°

44°

3 AM
Few Showers
33%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
14%
44°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
44°

43°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
43°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
42°

42°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
42°

44°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
44°

47°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
47°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
50°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
57°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
62°

61°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
61°

59°

7 PM
Clear
2%
59°

56°

8 PM
Clear
2%
56°

54°

9 PM
Clear
3%
54°

52°

10 PM
Clear
3%
52°

50°

11 PM
Clear
3%
50°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories