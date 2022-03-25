AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a wanted person in Americus. According to a news release from the Americus Police Department, Riyod Oshay Reddick, Jr. is wanted on charges of Terroristic Threats and Acts.

Police said Reddick was last seen in Americus on March 12, 2022, in the Cherokee Street area.

Reddick is between 5’8″ and 5’11” tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair in a medium cut style and brown eyes. Reddick also has gold teeth and tattoos on his chest, neck, and face.

Reddick should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. Anyone who sees Reddick should call 911 immediately