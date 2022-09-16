AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted suspect. According to police, Jakeem Rashard Carter, age 23, is wanted on charges of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault and Battery.

Police said the charges stem from an incident in the 400 block of Pinecrest Drive on May 14, 2022.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jakeem Rashard Carter is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011. Anyone knowing the immediate location of Carter should call 911.