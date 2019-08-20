WANTED: LaGrange man sought in Florida homicide after “absconding” from Georgia work release program

PORT ST. JOE , Fla. (WRBL) – A LaGrange, Georgia man is considered a suspect in a Monday morning homicide in Florida.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office In Port St. Joe, Florida continues to investigate a homicide that occurred shortly after 10 Monday morning at 204 Sea Pines Lane, in the Gulf Aire Subdivision on St. Joe Beach.

Detectives say the offense resulted in the death of 30-year-old Daniel Lee Upton of Lakeland, Florida.

Investigators have identified 25-year-old Stephen Michael Smith of Lagrange, GA, as the shooter.

Smith is a white male, approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Smith is also wanted for absconding from a work release program out of the state of Georgia where he was serving his sentence for robbery.

News 3 is working to learn more details regarding Smith vanishing from the work release program.

If you have any information on his location contact the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office at 850-227-1115, or you may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Investigators in Alabama have been in contact with the Florida investigators as of Monday evening about this case. Apparently there is a connection between this area of Alabama and the suspect. News 3 is trying to track down more details.

Randolph investigators stated on social media they are attempting to locate and capture the suspect if he’s in the area.

If anyone has contact with him or knows his location please call 911 immediately.