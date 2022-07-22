PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old who is wanted on felony charges. Ethan Boyt has been missing since June 24 and is wanted for shooting into an occupied house and an unoccupied vehicle.

Boyt’s next-door neighbor tells WRBL he had a close relationship with the teen and often let Boyt into his home. However, on June 24th, that very same neighbor called police on Boyt.

The neighbor says he was home with his kids when Boyt came into the home and took a gun from on top of the refrigerator. Boyt then allegedly shot into another neighbor’s home and car.

The neighbor says Boyt appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance at the time.

When police arrived on the scene, Boyt reportedly went back to his own home and threatened to kill himself if police came in. Neighbors tell WRBL police left after an hours long wait.

When officers returned the following morning, Boyt was gone. Nearly a month later, Boyt’s mother, Tasha Jewitt, says she just wants him home.

“We’re still all here for him,” Jewitt said. “We still all love him. What happened doesn’t change that. All of his family here in Wetumpka is worried, his great-grandparents are worried sick. We love him, we’re here, we want to help him. We just need him to turn himself in.”

WRBL reached out to investigators who say they can’t comment on whether they have any leads on Boyt’s whereabouts.

In the meantime, Jewitt has utilized social media to spread information and images of her missing son.

Police say Boyt may be armed. If you see him, you are encouraged to use caution and call 911 immediately.