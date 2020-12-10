Warm Heading Into The Weekend

THURSDAY: Today, we’ll see temps warm up to almost 10 degrees above average as highs top out close to 70!

FRIDAY: Friday, we’ll keep the sunshine around, but clouds will start to return Friday afternoon and evening ahead of our next rainmaker. High’s will be in the upper 60’s.

SATURDAY: Saturday afternoon, we’ll have a chance of some showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two, but nothing severe. Highs Saturday should top out into the upper 60’s, to around 70 in spots.

SUNDAY: Sunday is looking partly sunny with a chance of rain very late into early Monday, with highs still above average, topping out in the mid to upper 60’s.

MONDAY: We’ll see some rain move through the area very early Monday, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Highs will be held in check some by a northerly breeze of about 10 to 15 mph. We’ll see mid 50’s for highs.

NEXT WEEK: Looks like our next system will impact us by the middle of next week, and the pattern stays active with another system in before the end of next weekend.

