Warm Heading Into The Weekend

THURSDAY: Today, we’ll see temps warm up to almost 10 degrees above average as highs top out close to 70!

FRIDAY: Friday, we’ll keep the sunshine around, but clouds will start to return Friday afternoon and evening ahead of our next rainmaker. High’s will be in the upper 60’s.

SATURDAY: Saturday afternoon, we’ll have a chance of some showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two, but nothing severe. Highs Saturday should top out into the upper 60’s, to around 70 in spots.

SUNDAY: Sunday is looking partly sunny with a chance of rain very late into early Monday, with highs still above average, topping out in the mid to upper 60’s.

MONDAY: We’ll see some rain move through the area very early Monday, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Highs will be held in check some by a northerly breeze of about 10 to 15 mph. We’ll see mid 50’s for highs.

NEXT WEEK: Looks like our next system will impact us by the middle of next week, and the pattern stays active with another system in before the end of next weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

70° / 40°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 70° 40°

Friday

69° / 51°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

70° / 53°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 70° 53°

Sunday

68° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 68° 47°

Monday

56° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 56° 37°

Tuesday

57° / 45°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 57° 45°

Wednesday

54° / 34°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 54° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Clear
0%
62°

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

