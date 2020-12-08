Warmer Temps Are Coming, But It Will Be Brief

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: It was a chilly start, but expect lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 50’s today. It will be back down in the low to mid 30’s tonight, so you’ll want to bundle up as you head to work or school tomorrow morning. But, we start to see a little bit of a warm up, as highs top out in the low 60’s for Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday and Friday, we’ll keep the sunshine around, but temps will continue to warm up into the upper 60’s to around 70. Lows will only drop into the low 40’s.

SATURDAY: Saturday, we’ll see a front approach the area and provide us with a chance of some showers. Highs Saturday should top out into the mid 60’s.

SUNDAY: A front will clear very early Sunday, but some wrap around moisture could keep some spotty showers in the forecast for Sunday. But, if the moisture moves out fast enough, Sunday could turn out to be a pretty nice day.

NEXT WEEK: Looks like our next system will impact us on Wednesday of next week.

