Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Readings were slightly warmer this morning with lows in the upper 30s and 40s. This afternoon, temperatures will warm into mid 60s, an almost ten degree increase from yesterday. After a break from the clouds around midday, passing clouds will return this evening.

Temperatures will continue to warm over the next week. Readings will rise almost 15 degrees by Monday with afternoon highs in the low 70s. By Wednesday of next week, expect to warm into the 80s with morning lows in the 60s. This trend will cause our temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees above average in Wednesday and Thursday.

We will stay dry heading into next week, but rain will return to the forecast as system moves to our north. This will allow for stray showers to move in for the early part of our Tuesday and linger through Friday evening. We will get a break from the showers for our Saturday, but the rain will return in our extended forecast.